No underrating Seychelles, warns Harambee Stars coach Firat

Harambee Stars have intensified their training at Stade Municipal in the outskirts of Abidjan City, Cote d’Ivoire as they prepare to face Seychelles on Monday in their second Group 'F' match of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The contest will be staged at Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny on Monday from 10pm.

Coach Engin Firat has said they won’t underrate Seychelles, who are considered minnows in the group.

The game comes after Kenya lost 2-1 to Gabon in the opening clash of the qualifiers on Thursday evening. Seychelles, nicknamed Pirates opted to take the game to Ivory Coast as they lack a Caf approved stadium to host international matches.

On Friday, the Pirates conceded nine goals in their opening match against host Cote d’Ivoire at the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpé in Abidjan. In another Group 'F' match, Burundi edged Gambia 3-2 at home.

Kenya have pitched camp in Cote d’Ivoire since Friday evening, holding two training sessions a day in preparation for the Seychelles match.

Despite the heavy defeat Seychelles suffered at the hands of Elephants, Firat feels the group is tough and his charges will be misplaced to head into the game thinking they have any advantage over the Pirates.

“This group is not easy and there are no underdogs experience. You see Gambia lost to Burundi. It is not so simple,” posed Firat 53, a Turk in an interview with Nation Sport.

Firat says his charges have to focus on the Seychelles match, terming it as a must-win. He pointed out that it is too early to judge the team from the Gabon loss adding that Group 'F' is very tight and the winner might be decided in the last round of matches.

“In this group everything is going to be open to the end. We will see it in the last match. This is a must win for us and we have to go out and win,” he added.