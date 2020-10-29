No new guns in Ulinzi's armoury, reveals Nyangweso

Ulinzi Stars coach Benjamin Nyangweso has ruled out the possibility of the club beefing up its squad during this transfer window period, citing Covid-19 interruptions.

Most Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) clubs have finalised their transfer activities ahead of the November 2 deadline.

Record champions Gor Mahia and Wazito have been the busiest this transfer window roping in more than 10 players each.

Ulinzi Stars striker Oscar Wamalwa (left) celebrates with teammate Enosh Ochieng after scoring the opening goal during their Kenyan Premier League match against Wazito at Afraha Stadium on January 8, 2020. Photo credit: Richard Maosi | Nation Media Group

But Ulinzi Stars, who last won the league in 2010, have not been active in the transfer market, due to government's ban on contact sports.

“Signing new players has been difficult, because before doing so you have to observe them in training to assess their quality. This has not been possible because of the restrictions brought about by Covid-19, so it will be difficult to bring new players on board. We will just maintain the squad we had last year,” said Nyangweso.

Even though the government has not allowed contact sports activities to resume in the country, various football clubs have resumed training. But Ulinzi Stars, being a military outfit, have had to adhere to the guidelines.

“I cannot say that we are well prepared because since the pandemic started, we have not been training. If the league starts as planned, then we will be disadvantaged. We will pick up as the competition progresses,” said Nyangweso.

He added: “Because they (Ulinzi players) have been together for a long time, they understand each other well and this should work to our advantage. My target is to win the league and we will do our best to achieve this."

FKF has set November 20 as the tentative kick-off date for the 2020/21 top tier season. According to the provisional fixtures, Ulinzi will face either Kisumu All Stars or Vihiga United in the season opener slated for November 22.

The two teams will face–off in a two-leg promotion/relegation play-off on Saturday and Tuesday with the winner earning top flight status while the loser will feature in the National Super League.

In the 2019/20 season, which was cancelled due to the pandemic, Ulinzi finished fourth on 31 points, eight behind champions Gor Mahia.