Mathare Light Centre, Hanka emerge victorious in U-15 tournament

Mathare Light Centre and Hanka Educational Centre emerged as champions of the inaugural Crydit Under-15 football tournament on Thursday evening at KCB Sports Club, Nairobi.

In the girls' final, Mathare Light Centre secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Hanka Educational Centre. The winning goal, scored by Vallary Achieng in the second half, sparked jubilant celebrations from their coach, Lavender Akinyi.

"This victory is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our girls," she remarked. “They played with heart and determination."

Meanwhile, the boys' final was a tightly contested affair, ending with another 1-0 scoreline, as Hanka Educational Centre triumphed over Mathare Light Centre, through a late goal by prolific sticker Wycliffe Omondi.

Hanka coach Davis Omondi expressed his pride in his team's resilience and team spirit, especially under pressure. "This victory means a lot to our school and community," he said.

The tournament, which attracted 15 primary schools from Mathare, was themed "Childhood Unlimited” and was organised by Crydit and Hanka Educational Centre

Crydit Kenya Ambassador Fred Amoke, reflected on the tournament's success.

"Our aim was to promote young talent and provide a platform for students to showcase their skills," he explained. "We are thrilled with the level of competition and enthusiasm shown by all participants."