Man City v Chelsea Champions League final starting line-ups

The Champions League trophy is seen before the start of the Uefa Champions League final match between Manchester City and Chelsea FC at the Dragao stadium in Porto on May 29, 2021.

Photo credit: David Ramos | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Both teams have opted for a strong attacking line-up.

Porto, Portugal

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.