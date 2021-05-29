Man City v Chelsea Champions League final starting line-ups
What you need to know:
- Both teams have opted for a strong attacking line-up.
Porto, Portugal
Starting line-ups for the Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea at the Estadio do Dragao, Porto on Saturday:
Manchester City (4-3-3):
Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne (capt), Bernardo Silva; Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling
Coach: Pep Guardiola (ESP)
Chelsea (3-4-1-2):
Edouard Mendy; Reece James, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger; Cesar Azpilicueta (capt), N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, Ben Chilwell; Mason Mount; Timo Werner, Kai Havertz
Coach: Thomas Tuchel (GER)
Referee: Antonio Mateu Lahoz (ESP)