Liverpool pass Chelsea test with Jones winner

Liverpool

Curtis Jones struck Liverpool's winner in a 2-1 victory over Chelsea at Anfield to keep Arne Slot's side top of the Premier League table on Sunday.

The 23-year-old's first goal since January proved the difference in a tight battle as Liverpool won for the 10th time in 11 matches in all competitions under new boss Slot.

Mohamed Salah's 29th-minute penalty put the hosts in front against the run of play but Chelsea levelled after the break as Nicolas Jackson was played through to score.

Chelsea were not level for long though as midfielder Jones got on the end of Salah's low cross to beat visiting keeper Robert Sanchez from close range.

It was never comfortable for Liverpool against a Chelsea side who came close to an equaliser several times in a strong finish and ended up with more attempts at goal.

But Slot's side dug deep to pass their biggest test in the Premier League so far this season.

They have 21 points from eight games, one more than second-placed Manchester City who beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 earlier. Chelsea stayed in sixth place with 14 points.

Liverpool's transition to a new era under Juergen Klopp's successor Slot has apparently been seamless but a visit from Enzo Maresca's buoyant Chelsea side was the first in a devilish run of fixtures that continues at Arsenal next weekend.

They were under the cosh for long periods and Chelsea will feel aggrieved not to have taken a point back to London.

Maresca's side showed their intent from the start with some ambitious football and Jones did superbly to charge down Cole Palmer's shot when he looked favourite to score.

But Liverpool took the lead when Jones was tripped in the area by Levi Colwill and Salah smashed away the penalty.

Liverpool were then awarded another penalty on the stroke of halftime after Sanchez clumsily took down Jones although a VAR check showed the keeper had made contact with the ball first.

Palmer shot over for Chelsea in first-half stoppage time but the visitors were rewarded three minutes after the break when Moises Caicedo's pass sent Jackson away and he slotted the ball past Caoimhin Kelleher only to be flagged offside before a VAR check showed Ibrahima Konate's outstretched leg had played him on.