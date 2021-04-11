Lingard lifts West Ham into fourth

West Ham United midfielder Jesse Lingard celebrates scoring their opening goal

West Ham United midfielder Jesse Lingard celebrates scoring their opening goal during their English Premier League match against Leicester City at The London Stadium, in London on April 11, 2021.

Photo credit: John Walton | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Lingard struck twice in the first half at the London Stadium to maintain his remarkable form since arriving on loan from Manchester United in the January transfer window
  • The 28-year-old's career had stagnated at United, where he rarely featured under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
  • Newcastle took a big step towards securing their survival with a vital 2-1 win against Burnley

London

