Last-gasp Declan Rice winner sends Arsenal five points clear
Collated English Premier League results on Tuesday:
Luton 3 (Osho 25, Adebayo 49, Barkley 57) Arsenal 4 (Martinelli 20, Jesus 45, Havertz 60, Rice 90+7)
Wolves 1 (Hwang 42) Burnley 0
Playing Wednesday (10:30pm EAT unless stated)
Aston Villa v Manchester City (11:15pm), Brighton v Brentford, Crystal Palace v Bournemouth, Fulham v Nottingham Forest, Manchester United v Chelsea (11:15pm), Sheffield United v Liverpool
Playing Thursday
Everton v Newcastle (10:3 pm), Tottenham v West Ham (11:15pm)