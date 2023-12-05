Last-gasp Declan Rice winner sends Arsenal five points clear

Arsenal's English midfielder #41 Declan Rice celebrates after scoring his team's fourth goal during their English Premier League match against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road in Luton, north of London on December 5, 2023.
 

Photo credit: Justin Tallis | AFP

By  AFP


Collated English Premier League results on Tuesday:

Luton 3 (Osho 25, Adebayo 49, Barkley 57) Arsenal 4 (Martinelli 20, Jesus 45, Havertz 60, Rice 90+7)

Wolves 1 (Hwang 42) Burnley 0

Playing Wednesday (10:30pm EAT unless stated)

Aston Villa v Manchester City (11:15pm), Brighton v Brentford, Crystal Palace v Bournemouth, Fulham v Nottingham Forest, Manchester United v Chelsea (11:15pm), Sheffield United v Liverpool

Playing Thursday

Everton v Newcastle (10:3 pm), Tottenham v West Ham (11:15pm)

