Klopp discusses movies, singing and 2022 in Christmas video

London, United Kingdom

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp refused to sing this year in his annual seasonal message to fans but he did reveal on Sunday that his favourite movie for the holidays is "Love Actually".

Klopp has sung "Last Christmas" by Wham! and German carol "O du froehliche" in previous years but said he did not "want to bother you with my voice" this time.

In video on the club website he revealed he had "special movies I like to watch in that period" and 2003's star-studded British romantic comedy "Love Actually" was one of them. He said he was "pretty sure we will watch it again this year".

"In the crazy world we are living in at the moment, it's really nice to see these kind of moves where the subjects aren't as serious," he said.

He said the year, in which Liverpool won the League Cup and FA Cup and came agonisingly close to a quadruple, had been "pretty special" from "a sport point of view".

Liverpool missed the Premier League title by a point.

"The league was obviously pretty spectacular as well," he said. "I know that's not that much appreciated, I get that, when you come close. But from a coach's point of view I'm proud."

He said he had less good memories of the Campions League final which Liverpool lost to Real Madrid while their fans were caught up in chaos outside the Stade de France.

"It was a special night for all the absolute wrong reasons," he said. "It will not be a Champions League final we will remember for the rest of our lives."

Liverpool started this season shakily but have climbed to sixth in the Premier League ahead of their match at Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

"We are now in punching distance," he said. "That's all I need."