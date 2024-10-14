Kenya's 2025 Afcon hopes dim after loss to Cameroon

Kenya's Harambee Stars's chances of qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) were further dented after they lost 1-0 to Cameroon at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala, Uganda on Monday.

The lone goal in the contest staged behind closed doors was netted by second half substitute Enow Boris in the 63rd minute. Boris scored a long range free kick, which went straight into the net, despite Harambee Stars custodian Bryne Omondi dividing the right side.

The win saw the Indomitable Lions complete a double over Engin Firat's charges after their 4-1 victory on Friday at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaoundé. The five time champions are top of Group 'J' on 10 points, while Kenya remain third with four points.

Zimbabwe, who host Namibia at home later today, are second with five points, as Namibia are bottom with zero points.

Firat made changes to his lineup, dropping Kenya Police goalkeeper Patrick Matasi, who was at fault in the Yaounde game, with his place taken by Bryine Omondi, who was in goal during Kenya's barren draw against Zimbabwe on September 6 at Mandela National Stadium, and their 1-0 win over Namibia at the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg.

Defenders Joseph Okumu and Johnstone Omurwa were also handed starting berths by Firat. The game had a slow start, but Cameroon looked sharper in attack, while Kenya chose to sit back and hit on the break.