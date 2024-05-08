Kenya ‘could host’ World Cup qualifiers in Malawi

Football Kenya Federation have been forced to seek an alternative venue for the upcoming Group “F” 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers owing to the lack of stadiums that meet CAF standards in the country.

Harambee Stars will host Burundi and reigning African champions Cote d’Ivoire on June 3 and 10, respectively.

A source privy to the details told Nation Sport the games will be held at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

Stars have been forced to host the two crucial matches at the 41,100-seater capacity stadium, named after former Malawian President Bingu wa Mutharika, since no stadium in Kenya is accredited by both Fifa and the Confederation of African Football (Caf) to host international matches.

The source said Egypt is the other country that the FKF had approached to allow Stars to host the matches in their country, but they are yet to respond to the request. FKF did not contact Tanzania since they will also be hosting Eritrea in the qualifiers at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium at the time.

The 60,000-seater capacity Moi International Sports Centre (MISC), Kasarani in Nairobi, is currently undergoing renovations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon). Kenya won the hosting rights for Africa's premier football tournament alongside Uganda and Tanzania.

International standards

The renovation of the facility to international standards is expected to be complete in December.

The 30,000-seater capacity Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi is also not cleared to host international matches. The facility has also been closed for renovation for the African Nations Championship planned for September.

Kenya will also co-host the tournament with neighbours Uganda and Tanzania. Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba had on April 16 said that discussions to find a suitable venue for Stars to host the matches were ongoing.

“The Government of Kenya, through our Ministry and the Football Kenya Federation (FKF), is in consultation with Caf and Fifa regarding the venue for Harambee Stars’ next World Cup qualifiers games (match days 3 and 4 ) scheduled for 3rd and 11 June 2024 against Burundi and Cote d’Ivoire,” Namwamba said.

The move means Harambee Stars will miss the crucial home support in the qualifiers. Coached by Turk Engin Firat, Kenya is dreaming of qualifying for their maiden World Cup ticket.

Gabon, Burundi, Gambia, and Seychelles are also in Group “F”.





In their two opening matches of the pool held in November last year, Kenya bounced from their 2-1 loss to Gabon with a 5-0 rout of Seychelles.

Amassed six points

Cote d’Ivoire and Gabon have amassed six points each from two matches, but the reigning African champions top the pool thanks to a superior goal difference. Kenya are ranked third with three points while Burundi are fourth. Winless Seychelles are bottom with no points. All the nine group winners will qualify for the World Cup while the four best group runners-up will compete in play-offs to determine, which team will advance to the inter-confederation play-offs

