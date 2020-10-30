Cristiano Ronaldo negative for coronavirus: Juventus

Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo looks on during their Nations League match against France on October 11, 2020 at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, outside Paris.

Photo credit: Franck Fife | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Ronaldo first tested positive for Covid-19 on October 13 while playing with Portugal.
  • He had been in self-isolation since returning to Italy.

Milan, Italy

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has tested negative for coronavirus, the club confirmed on Friday.

"Ronaldo carried out a check with a diagnostic test (swab) for Covid 19. The exam provided a negative result," the Italian champions said in a statement.

"The player has, therefore, recovered after 19 days and is no longer subjected to home isolation."

Ronaldo first tested positive for Covid-19 on October 13 while playing with Portugal. He had been in self-isolation since returning to Italy.

