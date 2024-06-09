Junior Starlets put one foot in World Cup

Kenya has put one foot in the 2024 Fifa Under-17 Women’s World Cup after a 3-0 victory over Burundi yesterday in the fourth round of the qualifiers played at Abebe Bikila Stadium in Addis Ababa.

The return leg match will take place at Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi this Sunday, with the team expected to jet back to the country on Monday and proceed directly to camp at Stadion Hotel in Nairobi.

To secure their World Cup spot this scoreline means that Kenya needs a draw of any kind, a win or to prevent conceding more than three goals when they host Burundi.

Striker Lorna Faith was the first to see the back of the net to score a goal in the 11th minute before midfielder Marion Serenge doubled the lead in the 43rd minute, granting Kenya an advantage in the opening half.

In the second half, Burundi could not come back to life as Starlets coach Mildred Cheche added salt to injury by introducing midfielder Susan Akoth, who scored a third goal in the 71st minute to give all the maximum points away from home.

Cheche made two changes to the starting lineup and it proved successful. She changed the final third and midfield and maintained the goalkeeper and defense from the squad that played in the previous match against Ethiopia at Ulinzi Complex last month, a game that Kenya won 3-0 on aggregate in the third round of the qualifiers.

Goalkeeper Velma Abwire remained in goal, supported by defenders super captain Elizabeth Ochaka, Christine Adhiambo, Kimberly Akinyi, and Lorine Ilavonga.

In the midfield, Rebbeca Odato swapped positions with Serenge, as Odato played as a midfielder and Serenge as an attacker.

In the attacking force, strikers Joan Ogola and Valarie Nekesa were benched for Quinter Adhiambo and Lorna Faith.

Kenya had received a bye in the first round but proceeded to the second round to face the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), who later withdrew from the tournament before kicking a ball.

On the other hand, Burundi also received a bye in the first round but faced Botswana in the second round, winning 4-1 on aggregate, and then emerged victorious against Djibouti with a 24-0 aggregate score in the third round.

In other matches across Africa, Zambia triumphed 3-1 over Morocco on Saturday at Heroes Stadium in Lusaka, Zambia on Saturday, June 8.

Zambian striker Namute Chileshe in the 13th, 24th, and the 82nd minutes. Morocco’s consolidation goal came from Azraf Kautar in the 37th minute.

Elsewhere, Liberia was to host Nigeria on Sunday evening at Samuel Kanyon Stadium in Liberia.