Holders Algeria fight for dear life to remain in Afcon

The final teams to qualify for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 will be known Thursday with holders Algeria in danger of early elimination.

Algeria face bogey team Ivory Coast knowing nothing short of a win at Japoma Stadium will see them board an early plane home.

Algeria are bottom of Group E and in deep trouble after a stunning 1-0 matchday 2 loss on Sunday to Equatorial Guinea, a nation 85 places lower in the world rankings.

Ivory Coast have met Algeria eight times in the flagship African championship from 1968 and won three, drew three and lost two.

Instead of an expected cruise into the round of 16, the defending champions have just one point from two matches and trail Ivory Coast (four), Equatorial Guinea (three) and Sierra Leone (two).

This has been a section full of shocks with Sierra Leone holding Algeria to a 0-0 draw in the opener before Ivory Coast luckily scraped a victory over Equatorial Guinea.

Even greater drama followed in matchday 2 with a blunder by Ivory Coast goalkeeper Badra Ali Sangare gifting Sierra Leonean Alhaji Kamara an added-time equaliser.

Then came one of greatest shocks in Cup of Nations history with Esteban Obiang from Spanish fourth tier club Antequera scoring the goal that sank star-stacked Algeria.

Ivory Coast coach Patrice Beaumelle said he retained faith in Sangare after his catastrophic error against Sierra Leone and suggested the 35-year-old would retain his place despite also learning of the death of his father shortly after that match.