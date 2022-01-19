Holders Algeria fight for dear life to remain in Afcon

Riyad Mahrez

Algeria's forward Riyad Mahrez reacts after a missed a free kick during their Group E 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) match against Equatorial Guinea at Stade de Japoma in Douala on January 16, 2022.
 

Photo credit: Charly Triballeau | AFP

By  Ndi Eugene Ndi  &  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Ivory Coast coach Patrice Beaumelle said he retained faith in Sangare after his catastrophic error against Sierra Leone and suggested the 35-year-old would retain his place despite also learning of the death of his father shortly after that match.
  • "It is a chain of events that have been difficult to deal with for him and the team," said Frenchman Beaumelle.

The final teams to qualify for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 will be known Thursday with holders Algeria in danger of early elimination.

