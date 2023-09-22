Harambee Starlets fall to Cameroon in Cup of Nations qualifier

Kenya women's national football team, Harambee Starlets, on Friday lost 1-0 to the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon in the first leg of their 2024 Women Africa Cup of Nations first round qualifiers in Douala.

The narrow loss at Stade De Réunification de Douala means Kenya have a chance of going through to the second round of the qualifiers if they beat Cameroon by a two-goal margin or win 1-0 and triumph on penalties when the two sides meet in the return leg in Nairobi on Tuesday.

Striker Éliane Mambalamo planted a bullet header into the top corner of Annedy Kundu's post to give the hosts the lead on nine minutes after connecting to captain Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene delivery from a corner.

Speaking after the match, Starlets coach Beldine Odemba said they are still alive in the tie.

"It feels good because this is a good exposure. All is not lost, we have a chance to qualify. We are ready for the return leg. We now know where to work. I have learned that Cameroon are good at cross balls and that is something we are going to work on," said Odemba after the match.

Kenya's first attempt came in the 33rd minute through Tereza Engesha but her shot was off target.

Midfielder Cynthia Shilwatso could have equalised five minutes later, but miscued her shot from inside the area.

Substitute Ajara Nchout almost doubled Cameroon's lead but failed to connect to Onguene's pin-point cross on 66 minutes.

Odemba made changes to strengthen her midfield by introducing Elizabeth Wambui for Shilwatso in the 67th minute but it is Cameroon who kept knocking.

"We know the return leg will not be easy, but there is no cause for fear. We will work towards victory," Cameroon coach Jean-Baptiste Bisseck said after the match.