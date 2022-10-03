Gor Mahia: We're not freemasons

Record Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions Gor Mahia on Monday dissociated itself from activities of the club chairman Ambrose Rachier who confessed of being a Freemason.

In an interview with NTV on Sunday, Mr Rachier said he was introduced to Freemasonry in 1994 by his close friends, adding that the secret society is not based on any particular religion.

The Nairobi-based lawyer said the Masonry includes many people in the country drawn from varied professions.

However, the admission has left opinion dived with many Kenyans with more questions.

The Club Executive Committee (EC) said the club should not be drawn into Rachier's individual life of being a freemason since they don't practice it.

"As Gor Mahia Secretary General and on behalf of the Executive Committee, I watched with interest our Chairman's interview with Freemasons. The EC members, players, employees and Gor Mahia want to assure our fans that we are not part of Freemason society and that our Chairman's affiliation to that society is personal journey as attested in the media," said a statement to the press by Club Secretary General Sam Ochola.

"The EC kindly request all fans of the club to stay calm as we mitigate the way forward," added Ochola.

Apart from Ochola and Rachier, the Gor Mahia Executive Committee comprises of Vice Chairman Francis Wasuna, a renowned lawyer and Dolphina Odhiambo, who is the club treasurer.

Sources at the club revealed to Nation Sport that the leadership wants Rachier to resign as chairman because his admission has tainted the club's image and they are not ready to put up with the negative publicity which can affect sponsorship.

Rachier, a renowned city lawyer, has been at the helm of Gor Mahia since 2009 when he replaced Erastus Okul.

He was reelected unopposed in 2020 for a four year term which ends in August 2024.

Senior Counsel and Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo has since come out to dissociate himself with Mr Rachier’s revelations. Together they run a law firm in Nairobi – Rachier and Amollo Advocates.