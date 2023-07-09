Gor Mahia fan relives tense title chase

Gitahi Kunyuga watched Gor Mahia's match against Nairobi City Stars in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League on June 25 on YouTube from his home ground of Muhoroni town.

It was a nerve wracking 90 minutes for the long-time supporter of K’Ogalo. “When City Stars scored the first goal I was stunned. However, the real trauma set in when we were leading 2-1. That slim lead could have been taken away from us any moment during the match,” he says.

For Gitahi (or Ogitahi as his fellow Gor fans call him) and thousands of others like him who are avid supporters of Gor, this year’s campaign was the most frustrating—and rewarding— in a long time.

Going into the match against City Stars, Gor supporters otherwise known as the Green Army, had a nightmare following them from way back in 2012 when they found themselves in a similar terrain.

That year, the league had gone to the wire and the two front runners were Gor and Tusker.

One of them was poised to clinch the diadem if the other blinked. At the end of the day Gor drew with Thika United while Tusker thrashed City Stars, the Green Army met its Waterloo at the iconic City Stadium and a heart wrenching sight it was as grown men cried their hearts out.

However, the heavens lined up well for Gor and after a 4-1 drubbing of City Stars, K’Ogalo lifted the cup amid song and dance.

Away from the shebang that followed the win, there were many underlying issues which must be addressed if Gor Mahia is to make an impact especially now that the team is going to take part in a continental campaign.

It is no secret that the team Gor had this year was the weakest in a long time and their winning the league can only be attributed to divine providence.

Having been banned by Fifa from signing players owing to a case filed by former players over unpaid salaries, Gor’s management was left with no choice but to raid the junior team and promote a number of players to the senior team.

Roy Keke is a journalist who has been documenting Gor’s journey for a number of years.

"Average" Gor Mahia

He says: With all due respect to Gor Mahia players, technical bench, the Executive, and fans. I do not intend to demean, belittle or underrate anyone. But I feel this was an "average" Gor Mahia side to win the league in terms of squad quality, technical prowess, character and mental strength. The technical bench did so many errors that them clinching the trophy beats logic. Was it luck or dominance? I do not know.”

Any serious and honest fan of the club will agree that the ban on signing of players was a huge blow to Gor. As such, with the continental assignments coming up, it is prudent that the Executive moves with haste to get quality players to the club.

Information Communication and the Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo has stood out among the elite from Luo Nyanza as a key supporter of Gor Mahia. If not hosting the payers to meals and dishing out allowances, Owalo is often seen mingling with the players, the Executive and the technical bench. He gifted the players Sh 3 million for winning the league.

The CS is of the opinion that the club must recruit quality players. “I am happy with the performance of our young lads who were picked from the junior team.

However, I strongly believe that we must recruit more experienced players who will act as mentors to the youngsters. This blended team will do wonders on the continental stage,” he said reached by phone.

Owalo, who says he started supporting Gor in early 1980s, says strengthening the midfield should be the number one priority. He also feels that Gad Mathews needs a helping hand in goal. On sponsorship, the CS wants stronger governance structure put in place.

“I am happy with what my friend (Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose) Rachier is doing but as usual there is always room for improvement. The private sector will only put their money where they believe there are strong governance structures and that the monies will be fully accounted for fully.”

The CS believes the fans are the future of the club. “A good fans’ recruitment drive can net some one million members. If each fan gives the club Shs 200 per year, we will have sh200 million which is enough to run the club. But here too such contributions must be keenly monitored to the last coin,” he says.

Talking of coins, Owalo wants those keen on rewarding the playing unit to be furnished with the players’ banking details so the well-wishers can send the money direct to the players’ accounts. “This will cut out too much bureaucracy and forestall any future claims of being shortchanged on the part of the players,” he says.

Still on sponsors, it was music to the ears of Gor fans when SportPesa CEO Captain Ronald Karauri announced that their marriage with Gor was for keeps. Karauri who hosted the team to a breakfast at a Nairobi hotel on Wednesday was specific that the club’s woes over travels and accommodation for matches out of the country would soon be a thing of the past.

Chairman Rachier speaks with a sense of urgency, painting the picture of a man on a mission. He admits that the playing unit is not at the optimal as would be expected of a team going to face some of Africa’s finest.

“We have well laid out plans for the team. First we will settle the matter at Fifa then we will go to the market to boost the squad. If funds permit, we may have a camp ahead of the continental matches but after we give the boys some break to rest because of fatigue that they have picked from the many matches they have played,” he said.

Rachier warns that the glamour and the very existence of the premier league was at great risk, especially that FKF is not given any monetary rewards to the winners.

“The players will not be keen to play in a competition where there is no monetary reward for wining. They will ask themselves what they are playing for and quit playing altogether,” he warns.

Although he was a bit diplomatic when discussing it but the fact of the matter is that many fans were disappointed with the ugly contraption that FKF mandarins came to town with, purporting it to be the winner’s trophy.

However, to those fans who have watched the daily portions of fumbling by the FKF top honchos, this was just another stock in trade of our football bosses.

Former Gor and Harambee Stars kingpin defender Tobias Ocholla is happy that the Fifa ban on player signings is now of the books.