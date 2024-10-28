Gor Mahia coach escapes wrath of fans after shock City Stars loss

Gor Mahia coach Leonardo Neiva had to be whisked away to safety on Monday after angry fans accosted him following the team's shock 2-1 loss to 10-man Nairobi City Stars in their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos County.

Angry K’Ogalo fans were baying for the Brazilian's blood after the 21-time Kenyan champions fell to ‘Simba wa Nairobi’, marking their first defeat of the campaign. Security officers and stewards had to rush the coach to the dressing room.

The disappointed fans castigated him, saying they have never been impressed by his style of football since he was appointed on July 1 this year to replace Johnathan McKinstry.

The players were not spared either as the fans told them to leave the club if they were not ready to play for the badge and get positive results.

Many of the supporters wondered how a 10-man team, which was languishing in the relegation team, could end Gor's unbeaten run just three matches into the new season.

It was City Stars’ first win of the season. Going into the contest, City Stars were placed rock bottom in the standings with a paltry two points from five matches.

K’Ogalo were ranked ninth with seven points from three matches. Gor had never lost to City Stars in their 15 meetings since 2014.

The defending champions took the lead in the 23rd minute from Levin Odhiambo’s long-range strike. However, things took a drastic change when Robin Asenwa leveled matters at the hour mark, before former K’Ogalo striker Dennis Oalo sealed the victory for coach Nicholas Muyoti’s side eight minutes later.

City Stars defender Edwin Buliba was sent off two minutes from time following a dangerous tackle on K’Ogalo winger Shariff Musa.

Before their match against City Stars, Gor had beaten Mathare United 4-0 in their season opener on September 28 and thrashed Posta Rangers 3-0 on October 19. On Wednesday last week, Gor battled to a barren draw against leaders KCB.