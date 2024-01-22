Giants rattled in Afcon show filled with surprises

Before this year’s Africa Cup of Nations kicked off just over a week ago, Senegal, Morocco, Cote d’Ivoire, Nigeria, Algeria, Egypt, Tunisia, Cameroon, Ghana and even Zambia were some of the teams considered favourites to be crowned champions on February 11.

But as each day passes, the picture is becoming clearer that some of the so-called contenders could as well find themselves going home early after a competition filled with surprises.

Here are some of the teams carrying the “favourite” tag, but have been unconvincing so far as the tournament enters its final round of group games this week:

Côte d’Ivoire

A bright start of 2-0 win Guinea-Bissau (ranked 103 on Fifa’s global rankings) saw the Ivorians (ranked 49th) become the talk of the town as one of the favourites.

Despite the massive home support, the “Elephants” lost their match 0-1 at the hands of Nigeria (42) to put a dent on their hopes.

In fact, the Ivorians can find themselves reduced to spectators in the 24-team competition if not careful as they must win their last Group “A” encounter against leaders Equatorial Guinea (88) to secure the ticket to the round of 16.

Nigeria

Once African powerhouse and still considered as such by many, Nigeria began their campaign with a stalemate against the Equatoguineans before reviving their hopes by putting the Ivorians to the sword.

A win against minnows Guinea-Bissau will cement the place of the three-time Afcon champions in the knockout round as group winners, assuming Equatorial Guinea falter.

The “Super Eagles” have not been convincing in front of the goal, despite having the newest African Footballer of the Year Victor Osimhen in their ranks, and so will have to prove themselves in the next round.

Italian Serie ‘A’ club Napoli striker Osimhen, who emerged the top scorer in the qualifying campaign with 10 goals, has only one goal to his credit after his first two matches.

But Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong remains confident.

"It is so early still, but my belief in the team has stayed the same," the 30-year-old centre-back, who won his first cap in 2015, told AFP.

"If I look at the players we have now, I think it might be the best team I have played in for Nigeria. That is with all due respect to some of the legends that have been there,” he added.

Amid all the talk of Nigeria's fearsome attack, spearheaded by Osimhen, it was Nigeria's defence that perhaps surprisingly stood out against the Ivorians, with Troost-Ekong marshalling a five-man back line.

"I think we have the most exciting attack in Africa. We have the best player in Africa who is our number nine. But I was not surprised, I think I know what the defenders can do as well and I believe so much in this group," he said.

Algeria

Boasting of having 2016 African Player of the Year Riyad Mahrez and two-time Qatar Stars League top scorer Baghdad Bounedjah, the 2019 Afcon winners Algeria (30) were expected to give opponents a run for their money.

However, the “Desert Foxes” have not tasted victory so far in Group “D”.

All three of Algerian goals have been scored by Bounedjah, including the near-last-minute equaliser against Burkina Faso in their second match.

Long-serving Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi, the mastermind behind the 2019 triumph, said he was satisfied with the draw against the Burkinabe in 36 Celsius (97 Fahrenheit) heat.

"Burkina Faso dominated the first half but we came back strongly in the second and might have won, as there were suspicions of a handball in the area,” he said.

"We had more of the scoring chances only to be let down by the lack of a killer instinct. I promise that there will be a much improved performance against Mauritania on Tuesday. We have achieved previous successes against the odds. My players can take us far in this competition."

Egypt

Record holders Egypt, with Liverpool lethal striker Mohamed Salah in the mix, desperately need a win against already qualified Cape Verde to assure themselves safe passage in the knockout phase.

The Pharaohs (33) registered identical 2-2 draws against Mozambique (111) and Ghana (61).

In both matches, Egypt were made to sweat, coming from behind to salvage a point.

Salah suffered a muscle injury in his back which is expected to keep him out of Egypt's next two matches-meaning his unavailability could prove costly for the seven-time winners.

But the Liverpool striker said yesterday he is convinced he will win the Africa Cup of Nations with Egypt "sooner or later" but admitted his country will need to improve, if they are to do so at this year's edition.

Egypt will be without Salah for the Cape Verde game in Abidjan, as he recovers from the hamstring injury which forced him off in the first half of the team's 2-2 draw with Ghana on Thursday.

"I would love to win it, absolutely," Salah said when asked what it would mean to win the Afcon to add to the medals he has picked up at club level with Liverpool.

"I have won everything possible but this one not yet. It will happen somehow, that is what I believe, and whatever I believe I achieve, so sooner or later it will happen."

Tunisia

The 2004 Afcon champions Tunisia (28th globally) suffered one of the biggest upsets at this year’s edition after conceding 1-0 to an impressive Namibia (115) on January 16.

The win, coupled with the 1-1 draw at the hands of Mali (51), leaves the “Carthage Eagles” in need of nothing short of a win against South Africa in Group “E”.

Former champions South Africa are themselves staring elimination after suffering a 2-0 loss against Mali in a match where Percy Tau missed a penalty.

The “Bafana Bafana” have faded over the years despite having one of the strongest leagues on the continent.

Cameroon

Without their injured prolific scorer Vincent Aboubakar, the “Indomitable Lions” find themselves in a must-win situation against Gambia tomorrow for a place in round of 16.

They are currently out of the four best third-placed teams because of the inferior goal difference, meaning they could also crash out at the expense of the Gambia if the Gambians manage to snatch an unlikely victory.

Ghana

The “Black Stars” have always been a joy to watch, but have struggled to impress on the continental showpiece.

The closest the Ghanaians have come to the title since bagging the 1963, 1965, 1978 and 1982 African crowns is second-place in 1968, 1970, 1992, 2010 and 2015.

It will be interesting to see what they can come up with to survive another early exit, considering they got knocked out at the groups in the last edition in Cameroon.

The only thing that will save Ghana from more disappointment at this early stage of the tournament is defeating the Mozambicans who were impressive in 2-2 against Egypt, but reduced to ordinary by Cape Verde in 3-0 loss.

Cape Verde exposed Mozambique goalkeeper Hernani Siluane with long-range shots, something Ghana will definitely seek to capitalise on.

It will be a do-or-die fixture for the “Black Stars” who can rely on West Ham striker Mohammed Kudus for goals.

It should be noted that Ghana and reigning African champions Senegal were the only sides to qualify for the Afcon2023 edition without losing a match.

Zambia

The 2012 Afcon winners Zambia are back on the continental stage after missing the last three editions.