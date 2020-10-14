Gor Mahia to blame for coaches turnover, says ex-coach Nutall

Former Gor Mahia coach Frank Nuttall has lashed out at former club CEO Lordvick Aduda over his claims that foreign coaches have been using K’Ogalo as a stepping stone to bigger teams in Africa.

Aduda last week told Nation Sport that foreign coaches have been jetting to K'Ogalo are relative unknowns but later leave in a controversial manner after building their profile and CV at the record Kenyan champions.

Aduda said this following the shock exit of British coach Steven Polack on Friday.

Polack has since been replaced by Brazilian Roberto Oliveira who signed a two year deal over the weekend.

New Gor Mahia coach Roberto Oliveira just after jetting into the country on October 10, 2020. Photo credit: Pool | Gor Mahia

The Football Kenya Federation presidential aspirant named Nuttall, former coaches Dylan Kerr, Zdravcko Logarusic, Jose Marcelo Ferreira and Polack as the foreign coaches who left K’Ogalo controversially after making a name.

He however, defended Scot tactician Bobby Williamson and Turkish-Cypriot Hassan Oktay as those who were gentlemen and left the club on mutual consent.

Gor Mahia coach Bobby Williamson gives instructions to his players during their Tusker Premier League match against KRA at Safaricom Stadium, Kasarani on June 14, 2014. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

“Why has the club had eight coaches since 2013? Were the contracts honoured by club management? Did the coaches stay loyal and bring success to the club while contracts were not honoured?” posed Nuttall in his Twitter and Facebook accounts.

The 51-year-old Scottish tactician said that the foreign coaches endured tough times at K’Ogalo and won titles but later left empty handed.

Nuttall resigned from Gor Mahia after leading them to a historic unbeaten league run in 2015, the second team in the history of Kenya to achieve the feat.AFC Leopards won the 1970 and 1986 Kenyan titles unbeaten.

Nuttall thereafter coached Egyptian giants Zamalek only to be shown the door after 45 days due to a string of poor results.

However, he insisted that apart from Gor they also succeeded in other clubs they joined and therefore it was wrong for Aduda to portray foreign coaches as opportunists.

“He has painted us in a bad light and given unfair representation of us. Many of us stood in the post so well for over a season despite the financial constraints. We stayed and brought titles to the club,” he added.

Payment issues

Nuttall left K’Ogalo in 2016. He moved to Egyptian champions Zamalek before joining Hearts of Oak in Ghana in 2017 and later Sudanese side El Hilal Ol Obeid. He is currently unattached after leaving the club in 2018.

However, most of the foreign coaches left due to payment and other work related issues with the club management.

On performance, the foreign coaches helped K’Ogalo lift the league titles apart from Logarusic who won the then Kenya Top Eight Tournament and Shield Cup in 2012.

In fact, no local coach has won a league title with Gor Mahia in their recent dominant title streak.

codongo@ke.nationmedia.com