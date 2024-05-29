Football legends to grace Kigali tournament

More than 100 football legends will relive their good old days on the pitch when they take part in the Veteran Clubs World Championship (VCWC) in Kigali, Rwanda, from 1-10 September.

The legends, who will come from 60 countries around the world, include Brazil's Ronaldo de Assis Moreira, popularly known as Ronaldinho, former Liberian President George Weah and Nigeria's Jay-Jay Okocha.

Others are Cameroon's Patrick Mboma, Germany's Oliver Kahn, France's David Trezeguet, Bacary Sagna and Djibril Cissé, Ivory Coast's Louis Saha and England's Andy Cole.

Organised by gaming company betPawa, the tournament will feature 20 matches.

Apart from the matches, the former footballers will also take part in economic forums on peace, education, health, business and tourism.

"All these legends decided to be part of the platform because the need was there. How can the legends influence society, and the youth and also give back to society as former footballers? asked VCWC founder Fred Siewe.

He called on football fans to turn out in large numbers for the tournament in Kigali and when the legends visit various African countries ahead of the main event. betPawa Chief Commercial Officer Ntoudi Mouyelo said the sponsorship of the tournament will include visits by the legends to Tanzania and Uganda.

During the visits ahead of the tournament in Kigali, the former footballers will be involved in community programmes such as coaching clinics.