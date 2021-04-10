Flick, Salihamidzic 'can no longer work together at Bayern'

Bayern Munich's German head coach Hans-Dieter Flick walks across the pitch after their Uefa Champions League quarter-final first leg match against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in Munich, southern Germany, on April 7, 2021.


Photo credit: Christof Stache | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Holders Bayern face a Champions League exit in the quarter-finals, needing to overturn a 3-2 home defeat to Paris Saint Germain in Tuesday's return leg, but pressure is also building off the pitch.
  • Friction between Salihamidzic and Flick, which has brewed all season, has boiled over in the last few days.

Munich, Germany

