FKF-PL: Struggling Shabana face Gor Mahia test

Struggling Shabana will on Wednesday hosts reigning champions Gor Mahia at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in the pick of round nine fixtures of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL).

Nine matches will be staged on Wednesday, the first time this season league games will be played in midweek.

League leaders Posta Rangers face a stern test in Western Kenya against Kakamega Homeboyz at Bukhungu Stadium. Rangers lead the FKF-PL log on 19 points, three above Gor Mahia, who are the only unbeaten side in the division.

AFC Leopards, who recorded their first win after a 1-0 victory against Nzoia Sugar last weekend, face a rejuvenated Kariobangi Sharks at Ulinzi Sports Complex, Lang’ata Barracks in Nairobi.

Former champions Tusker will be be up against Ulinzi Stars, who have recovered after a poor start to the campaign. Shabana's tie against Gor Mahia will be live on Azam TV and promises to be a cracker given the fan base boasted by the two clubs.

Tore Bobe were supposed to host the clash at their Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay home ground, but the federation opted to bring the tie to Nairobi for security reasons given the huge number of fans expected. Their traditional home ground Gusii Stadium is still undergoing renovations.

Gor head into the fixture on the back of a barren draw against Bidco United last weekend. In fact, Bidco United were unlucky not to walk away with three points after squandering many scoring chances.

Gor coach Johnathan McKinstry is hoping for an improved showing from his charges with fans expecting nothing less than three points.

“No game is easy and every opponent always puts an extra effort while playing against us. We shall face Shabana with the aim of getting the maximum points to get back on track,” said McKinstry.

Shabana are 16th on the log with seven points, a massive 12 behind leaders Posta Rangers.

After suffering 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Ulinzi Stars on Sunday at Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi, an emotional Shabana coach Sammy Okoth abruptly announced his resignation saying this was the heaviest defeat he had suffered in his career.

Okoth, however, trained the team on Monday at Goan Institute in Nairobi and is expected to be on the touchline on Wednesday.

Said Shabana chairman Jared Nevaton: “He is still the coach and if a time comes that he wants to leave the club, there is proper procedure to be followed. He will write to us and we have no reason to detain someone who wants to leave. As of now the office has confidence in him and we are fully behind him.”

Leopards, under new coach Tomas Trucha, will be hoping to build on their first win of the season when they tackle Sharks, who have not beaten Ingwe in their last three meetings.

The Slum Boys last bagged maximum points against the Big Cats on January 15, 2022 when they won 3-1. Sharks beat Kakamega Homeboyz last weekend and drew 1-1 away to Muhoroni Youth in its last two matches

Ulinzi Stars coach Anthony ‘Modo’ Kimani will hope to end their poor record against Tusker, whom they have not beaten in their last nine matches. The soldiers last picked maximum points against the brewers on October 26, 2019 when they beat the 1-0 at Kasarani.

Fixtures (All matches kick off at 3pm unless stated)

Bidco United v Muhoroni Youth (Kasarani Annex, 1pm)

KCB v Sofapaka (Kasarani Annex, 3.15pm)

FC Talanta v Nzoia Sugar (Ruaraka, 1pm)

Murang'a Seal v Nairobi City Stars (Sportpesa Arena)

AFC Leopards v Kariobangi Sharks (Ulinzi Sports Complex)

Bandari v Kenya Police (Mbaraki)

Tusker v Ulinzi Stars (Ruaraka, 3.15pm)

Kakamega Homeboyz v Posta Rangers (Bukhungu)