FKF investigating AFC Leopards coach Aussems for calling journalist 'stupid'

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) is probing AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems for the post-match comments he made over the weekend.

The Belgium coach called a journalist "stupid" for asking a question after their barren draw against Nzoia Sugar at Sudi Stadium on Sunday.

The 57-year-old also took a swipe at the match referee and claimed that women center referees are more professional than their male counterparts.

"The disciplinary committee is on the matter because it is in public domain. Nobody has officially launched a complain, but Aussems is a Premier League coach and he shouldn't have conducted himself that way even if the game was tense. The issue is being handled," FKF Head of Communications Pharis Kimaru told Nation Sport on Monday.

Aussems went bare knuckle on the journalist who had asked why he didn't leave the field claiming he had been red-carded.

The journalist however got it wrong since it was Leopards goalkeeping coach Lawrence Webo who had been sent to the stands.

"You are stupid my friend because the red card was for Webo and not for me. So you are stupid. Let me see your name and do not ask questions anymore,” the coach charged at the scribe.

Webo protested after the referee awarded a foul to the Sugar Millers in the 80th minute of the match.

While attacking the referee, Aussems claimed he was the same match official who made bad decisions against his side when they lost 2-1 to Wazito at Muhoroni Stadium on January 14.

"This is the same referee who forced a win for Wazito against us in Muhoroni and today all his decisions were against us. Why would a referee wait for the my technical to protest before issuing a foul?"

He further escalated his frustrations on social media.