Fifa World Cup Notebook - Day 6

Steep cost of consumer goods in Doha

*****

A visit to the supermarket here in Doha will reveal that the cost of living in Qatar is astronomical vis-à-vis Kenya. Here is a comparison of common consumer goods for your consumption.

A medium sized loaf of bread will cost you a cool Qatar Riyals (QR) 8.5 (about Sh285). If you add milk to make a cup of tea for breakfast, a one litre packet will set you back QR7 (Sh235). Of course, the tea will need some sugar. Well, one kilogram of the monosaccharide product goes for QR13 (Sh 436). I did not have the strength to look at the price of tea leaves to complete the making of my favourite beverage.

Kenyans of all walks of life here

*****

You may think you are in Kenya, here in Doha. Anywhere you turn, chances of meeting a Kenyan are as high as getting mugged in Nairobi. Moreover, there is just something that will tell you this is a Kenyan. Eye contact, and the magical words “habari” or "sasa" and, bang, two Kenyans connect deep in the Middle East.

Kenyans work in the service industry, transport to manufacturing. Many have been engaged as volunteers here by Fifa, and many are willing to engage in small talk but others are quite furtive.

Cup visits a favourite of world leaders

*****