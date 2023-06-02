Fifa Women Football campaign ends at Kasarani

The Fifa Women Football campaign in partnership with Football Kenya Federation (FKF) came to an end on Friday at the Kasarani Annex Stadium in Nairobi.

The two-day event was graced by Fifa Consultant (Women Division) Sue Martin and FKF president Nick Mwendwa.

“Well done FKF for the great work you are doing in growing Kenya women football in the community. For the years, I have been in the game, there has been a huge change in women's football," said Martin.

"Fifa has a saying, 'give everyone an opportunity to play'. It doesn't matter whether you are a boy or a girl, everyone should have an opportunity to play," added Martin.

Mwendwa emphasised on not only promoting women football through playing but also organising more coaching and referee development programmes specifically tailored to support women's involvement in the country.

“I would like to thank Fifa for their support in this campaign. I urge all stakeholders, including parents, teachers and the community at large to support our efforts to promote women's football in Kenya," Mwendwa said.

"We believe that this campaign will help us achieve our goal of qualifying for the women's World Cup in 2027,” added Mwendwa.

The campaign is a global programme that aims at increasing women participation in football and fostering the development of women and girls in the sport.

The event kicked off on Thursday with a tournament at Kasarani Annex bringing together 30 teams and 32 teams from primary schools from Nairobi West and East FKF branches respectively.

The tournament featured 6-a-side matches that were meant to create a fun and engaging environment for the children.