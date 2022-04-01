Fifa orders World Cup playoff rematch between Egypt and Senegal

World football governing body Fifa has ordered a World Cup playoff rematch between Egypt and Senegal.

This comes after Egyptian Football Association (EFA) lodged a successful appeal against Senegal saying its national team was subjected to racism and intimidation as it was preparing to play in the World Cup playoff on Tuesday.

In a statement on Tuesday, the EFA said its team “was subjected to racism after offensive banners appeared in the stadium stands directed at the players, specifically Mohamed Salah, the team captain.”

It added that fans terrorised the players by throwing bottles and stones at them during the game’s warm-up sessions.

“The Egyptian team’s buses were attacked, which resulted in their windows being broken and in injuries to some individuals,” the statement also read.

The association had also submitted the complaint to the Confederation of African Football.

Egypt failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup after losing to Senegal on Tuesday night.