Ex-Harambee Stars midfielder retires from football

Former Harambee Stars midfielder Wyvonne Isuza has retired from active football.Isuza, 28, announced his early retirement from football Saturday evening - less than a month after the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) made it public that it had slapped him with a four-year ban from football activities since September last year for violating anti-doping rules.“It was nice while it lasted,” tweeted Isuza on Saturday with a picture of football boots hanging by their laces. ADAK said that it sanctioned Isuza after he refused, without a compelling justification for his sample to be taken for testing, as demanded by the World Anti-Doping Code 2021. In his short message to Nation Sport on Sunday, the attacking midfielder said his football career was "memorable" and that he was now dedicating his time to family matters.“I will talk about ADAK (banning him for four-year) some day but not today,” said the midfielder who is still attached to Bandari after joining the club in October last year. “Every time I went to the field to play was memorable to me. Everything comes to an end and my plans now are family, family and family.”Isuza featured for several clubs locally including giants AFC Leopards, Wazito, Mathare United and Nairobi Stima.He was part of the Harambee Stars squad that won the 2017 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup held in Kenya. He netted the lone goal that secured Harambee Stars a crucial 1-0 win over Burundi in the semi-finals.