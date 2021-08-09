Ex-Fifa boss Blatter arrives for payment probe hearing

Lorenzo Erni

Former president of World football's governing body FIFA, Sepp Blatter (left), speaks to journalists as he leaves the building of the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland with his lawyer Lorenzo Erni (right) to attend a hearing in Zurich, on August 9 2021.
 

Photo credit: Sebastien Bozon | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The final hearing in the investigation was postponed to August due to the retired Swiss football administrator's poor health.
  • In March, he was convalescing in a clinic after spending two months in hospital in December and January.

Zurich

