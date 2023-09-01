EPL trophy tour guide: Where to view the trophy and when

Kenya and other African countries have been challenged to package their football well so as to gain a large and passionate following comparable to the popular English Premier League.

Nigerian football legend Augustine “Jay-Jay” Okocha said the Football Kenyan Premier league could grow a big following if all stakeholders united and embarked on marketing the competition to endear to the fans.

The retired Nigerian footballer legend was speaking at Serena Hotel in Nairobi when the EPL trophy tour in Kenya was launched.

The famous trophy is on a two-day tour courtesy of Rubis Kenya and Castrol Company.

The retired football star said the English Premier League has a massive following even outside Europe due to structures put in place that makes fans enthusiastic viewers of the league matches.

“Kenya and African countries need to get back to the drawing board and put in a lot to structure and organise their league. By emphasizing on key fundamentals in elite football, putting up modern sport facilities and players being inducted into the game at a young age to master the basics, Kenya football will be on the world map,” said Okocha.

The highlight of the Premier League Trophy tour will be its public viewing today at the Carnivore Grounds from 9am to 4pm.

“South Africa and North Africa fans no longer wait for seasons in Europe to watch football. They are really trying to embrace their local leagues,” Okocha added.

His sentiments came a day after the FKF signed a $9.1 Million (Sh1.3 billion) seven-year broadcast rights deal with Tanzania-based Azam TV.

FKF president touted the deal as the best ever for the league and the clubs.

With big stars joining the Saudi Pro League (SPL), Okocha said African leagues can also attract their stars as long as they had roper management structures.

Some of the stars who have joined the Saudi top league are Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Karim Benzema, Riyad Mahrez and Sadio Mane.

“This is a wakeup call to the EPL. I think the Saudi Pro League is headed in the right direction. Africa and Kenya should head in that direction."

During the event, the Nigerian football idol presided over the launch of a football campaign “Twende London Na Castrol” -- let’s go to London with Castro.

The 12-week promotion will see lucky Kenyans get an all-expense paid trip to watch an EPL match later in the year.