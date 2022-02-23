Elanga rescues Man Utd at Atletico Madrid

Anthony Elanga

Manchester United's Swedish forward Anthony Elanga (centre) celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during their UEFA Champions League match against Atletico de Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on February 23, 2022.
 

Photo credit: Oscar Del Pozo | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • But three-time European champions United ensured the tie would be level heading into the second leg at Old Trafford on March 15, as Elanga stroked home with 10 minutes remaining.

Madrid

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.