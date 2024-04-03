Confusion as Cameroon name new Indomitable Lions coach

Belgian football manager and former footballer, Marc Brys, 61, has been appointed new head coach of the senior men’s football team of Cameroon, an appointment that has shocked the Cameroon Football Federation, (Fecafoot).

In a statement on Tuesday, Cameroon’s Ministry of Sports said the appointment of the Belgian as well as other technical, administrative and medical staff members of the team followed “high instructions” and “accord” of the country's president, Paul Biya.

Marc Brys replaces Rigobert Song Bahanag, the former coach whose two-year contract expired in February and authorities did not renew it.

Song guided the five times African champions to qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar where they were eliminated at the group stage despite a dramatic victory over Brazil – the only triumph at the tournament.

The former captain of the Indomitable Lions also led the team African Cup of Nations, Afcon 2023 in Cote d’Ivoire where they eliminated at Round of 16 by archrivals and eventual finalists, Nigeria.

Brys has no national team experience and will be on his maiden job in Africa. He has coached 15 clubs mainly in Belgium, the Netherlands and Saudi Arabia in his 25-year career. The coach, who is currently jobless lastly coached Leuven in the Belgian league.

The Sports Ministry said in the appointment letter that the Belgian will be assisted by Joachim Mununga and Giannis Xilouris while Cameroonians, Francois Omam Biyik and Cyprian Ashu Bessong were by same release appointed First and Second deputy coaches.

In a statement following the appointments, Fecafoot said it was astonished by the unilateral decision by the Sports Ministry to appoint officials to positions of responsibility within the senior national men's football team.

“This decision taken unilaterally comes at the very moment when Fecafoot has agreed to execute the Very High Instructions of the President of the Republic by providing its frank collaboration with a view to achieving appeasement beneficial to the future of our dear Indomitable Lions,” the FA said in a statement published on its official Facebook Page Tuesday night.