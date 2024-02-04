Cape Verde president pays tribute to team despite painful Afcon exit

In Luanda

Cape Verde may have been knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations by South Africa’s Bafana Bafana in a historic quarter-final game full of missed opportunities for the Portuguese-speaking country, but the Blue Sharks leave Abidjan with their heads held high.

The match ended in a 0-0 draw but in the resultant penalty shoot-out, South Africa goalkeeper Ronwen Williams saved four kicks and emerged as the hero of the match as his team converted two.

Motivator fact

“The Cape Verdeans can only complain about themselves… they were the team that created the most chances and failed to capitalise the motivator fact that they had the President of the Republic as a spectator,” João Tavares, an Angolan football commentator born to Cape Verdean parents told the Nation.

President José Maria Neves, who watched the game from the stand, said he was proud the way the Blue Sharks performed in the Afcon.

They played five games, won three and drew two, losing one.

Cape Verde President José Maria Neves motivates his national football team ahead of their match against South Africa on Saturday at the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Côte d’Ivoire. Photo credit: Pool

“They represented the whole country with dignity. And we proved that when we’re united we can achieve more,” the head of state went on as saying.

“At the end of today’s game, I went down to the pitch to greet the technical staff and the players, thanking them for everything they have done in this Cup”, the president wrote on his official Facebook page and published 22 pictures of his presence at the stadium. In the photographs, he is seen greeting and comforting the saddened players and other members of the crew after they were eliminated from the competition.

“Long live the Blue Sharks. These brave men deserve a great tribute from all of us! For the first time we have reached this point, we should to celebrate the performance, the determination and the focus on the development of Cape Verdean sport and that they are capable of winning the next African Cup and more,” Abrão Rocha, a Cape Verdean national, wrote on Facebook as responding to the President’s post.

Best participation ever

Djibril Balde, another Cape Verdean wrote in Creole: “Bo fase Istoria na Esta Can. Um tá chinte feliz de ter nascido Cabo Verdiano” which translates into: “We made history in this Can, I am happy to have been born Cape Verdean.”

Prime Minister Ulisses Correia e Silva also commended the team as he recognised that it was the country’s “best participation ever” in the Afcon.

Cape Verde President José Maria Neves takes a selfie with national football team ahead of their match against South Africa on Saturday at the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Côte d’Ivoire. Photo credit: Pool

“Together, they raised Cape Verde’s name, showing the world the strength and spirit of the Blue Sharks,” he wrote in a message on social media platform X adding that they were “all immensely proud” of the entire national team. Coach Pedro Brito ‘Bubista’ said they had many chances to win the game but they didn’t manage it, but the team had character and he was proud of them.