Bandari rally to hold City Stars at Mbaraki

City Stars' Kevin Okumu (left) challenges Bandari's Darius Msagha during their FKF Premier League match at KPA Mbaraki grounds on July 4, 2021.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Abdulrahman Sheriff

What you need to know:

  • Both goals came in the second half, with the visitors taking the lead through former Coast Stima striker Erick Ombajo, but Bandari equalided via Ugandan William Wadri's penalty.

Bandari FC failed to utilise their home advantage when they were held to 1-1 draw by Nairobi City Stars in their FKF Premier league match at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa on Sunday.

