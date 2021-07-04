Bandari rally to hold City Stars at Mbaraki

Bandari FC failed to utilise their home advantage when they were held to 1-1 draw by Nairobi City Stars in their FKF Premier league match at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa on Sunday.

Both goals came in the second half, with the visitors taking the lead through former Coast Stima striker Erick Ombajo, but Bandari equalided via Ugandan William Wadri's penalty.

Bandari coach Andre Cassa Mbungo said they deserved more from the match.

“We were the better side, but some mistakes by my players cost us to surrender the two points,” said Mbungo.

City Stars coach Sanjin Alagic praised his charges for coming away with a point at a tough venue.

“It’s hard to play in Mombasa and I’m thankful to my players for making sure we returned to Nairobi with atleast a point,” said Alagic.

Bandari got their first scoring chance in the 14th minute when hardworking striker Darius Msagha sent a powerful free kick which was brilliantly parried for a corner.

The resulting corner taken by Msagha would have resulted in a goal, but Wadri and Mosha failed to tap the ball home with Stars goalkeeper Steve Njunge already beaten.

It was in the second half that the visitors came back strongly and deservedly took the lead in the 47th minute when a free-kick by Peter Opiyo was punched by Bandari goalkeeper Justin Ndikumana, and Ombajo made no mistake tapping the ball into an empty net.

Bandari fought gallantly and the inclusion of Abdalla Hassan and Johana Mwita for Swaleh Chacha and Benjamin Mosha added punch infront.

In the 64th minute, a long ball by Keegan Zakayo resulted in Wycliffe Otieno handling the ball inside the box and Wadri scored from the penalty kick.