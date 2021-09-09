Arteta says Norwich game is 'must-win' for Arsenal

Mikel Arteta

Arsenal's Spanish manager Mikel Arteta throws the ball to a player during their English Premier League match against Brentford at Brentford Community Stadium in London on August 13, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Adrian Dennis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Gunners have failed to score and conceded nine goals in demoralising defeats to Brentford, Chelsea and Manchester City
  • Arsenal's 5-0 humbling by City last month meant they had lost their first three league matches in a season for the first time since the 1954/55 campaign
  • Arteta said the club had undergone a huge change in personnel during his tenure, with 30 incomings and outgoings over the past three transfer windows

London

