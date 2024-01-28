Angola considers red-carded ‘keeper hero by default

In Luanda

Angola reacted with optimism after the Palancas Negras on Saturday qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) quarter-finals.

The qualification came thanks to a 3-0 win against Namibia in the Round of 16 game where the goalkeeper Neblú was considered by sports critics to be the first to bring about this feat.

After just 17 minutes of the game, Neblú was sent off after handing the ball outside of his penalty area.

“He [Néblú] thus prevented Namibia's first goal and is considered the first hero of the match,” Paulo Massanga, a football commentator told Nation Sport.

Massanga also mentioned other points to bear in mind when looking at the Angola’s Palancas Negras:

“Striker Gelson Dala was voted man of the match for the second time in the competition and on Saturday scored twice against Namibia and he's second top scorer in the tournament with four goals. This is an achievement.”

He added: “And what is more, Mabululu is one of the competition's third scorers with three goals.”

Carlos Pacavira, another football commentator, said “we are in the presence of one of Angola's best football teams ever.

“Since their first appearance in 1996, this match against Namibia was their best ever judging by the figures, the motivation of the players as well as technical and tactical aspects,” Pacavira told TV Zimbo.

Before and after the Saturday's game, social and mainstream media in the country filled much of their time with talks of the Palacas Negras' achievements during this Afcon.

“The way Angola is playing, we can even think about the final of the Afcon,” Emanuel Cumandala wrote on his Facebook page, adding that “he sacrificed himself for all. One for all, all for one,” in reference to the goalkeeper Neblú.

Angolan President João Lourenço watched the game against Namibia, published two photos showing his happiness and wrote on his official Facebook page: “We're off to a good start! Go Palancas! We're together”.

Angola Minister for Youth and Sports, Palmira Barbosa, who spoke to state-owned TV TPA from Bouaké in Côte d'Ivoire, said she had seen a team with a winning attitude and guaranteed that the Palancas Negras will continue to deserve the support of all Angolans, including that of the head of the state.

Palancas Negras coach Pedro Gonçalves said after the game that he was happy because he felt the happiness of the Angola people: "I'm also very pleased because I know that many Angola people in the country and out of the country are celebrating and are happy.”