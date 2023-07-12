ANC want Orlando Pirates to call off Maccabi Tel Aviv friendly

South Africa’s ruling party; the African National Congress (ANC) have expressed their concern about Orlando Pirates planning to play a pre-season friendly match against Israeli giants Maccabi Tel Aviv.

However, the ANC said that they will not put pressure on the South African football giants to boycott the match as the party understands the predicament faced by the club.

Pirates jetted to Spain at the weekend for a pre-season camp as they prepare for what promises to be a busy 2023/24 season, which will see them make a return to the CAF Champions League.

The Soweto giants are scheduled to take on Israeli outfit Maccabi Tel Aviv on Thursday in Spain.

Pirates are expected to have a pre-season camp until July 21 in Marbella, Spain.

ANC deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane insisted that the upcoming game is a reminder that a stronger stance against Israel, including a cultural boycott, should be considered by the political party.

Mokonyane was addressing the media on the sidelines of the ANC's elections workshop in Boksburg on Monday.

"We have been in touch with Orlando Pirates and our comrades in Palestine. As the ANC, what we want is to register what we are concerned about what has been happening in Palestine,” she said.

"We note what has been a call from civil society calling Orlando Pirates not to play the match. We want to register an important discussion about a cultural boycott."

“There is no cultural boycott against Israel, and we continue to trade with Israel, and we are concerned about the inconsistencies about not complying with the UN resolutions."

“We believe it is within the rights of Orlando Pirates to play because they are in a league with 30 other teams, including a team from Palestine. Fifa rules govern them, and a call at this moment might be compromised."

"This is a reminder that there must be discourse around a cultural boycott, including the grapes and vegetables we get from Israel. There must be a time when we become aggressive towards Israel," she added.

ANC’s deputy secretary-general also said that she acknowledges that Pirates are against oppression, and the club’s match against Maccabi of Israel does not mean it had abandoned its stance against human rights violations.

The ANC have been a vocal critic of Israel's treatment of Palestinians, calling out the country for its "oppressive crimes."

However, despite this stance, the ruling party has been reluctant to take any concrete action against Israel, such as imposing sanctions or bans.

On Monday, Pirates released a statement explaining why they won’t cancel the match after an organisation called Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions Coalition (BDS) urged them to do so.

Pirates stated that the is no cultural boycott put into action by the South African government that the club could use to snub the match.

"Orlando Pirates' core functioning is governed by rules. It is to the rules that Orlando Pirates went with when confronted with calls to withdraw from playing Maccabi Tel Aviv,” the said in a club statement.

"There is no cultural boycott or boycott of any form by either the South African government, Fifa or the host country that Orlando Pirates can base its refusal to play against Maccabi Tel Aviv."