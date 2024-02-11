Ahmed Musa: Super Eagles' behind-the-scenes master

In Abidjan

Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro has explained the role of long-serving captain Ahmed Musa ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations final on Sunday.

Nigeria meet Ivory Coast at the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe in Abidjan as they chase a fourth African title.

Musa’s inclusion in the AFCON squad sparked debate and the former Leicester City star has had limited playing time under Peseiro. However, dismissing Musa's contribution based solely on minutes played would be a grave mistake. Peseiro emphasises that Musa's role transcends the pitch, making him an invaluable asset to the Super Eagles.

With 108 appearances, he is Nigeria's most capped player, a World Cup goalscorer, and a champion with the team in 2013 AFCON.

“Ahmed Musa is special and important to the team,” Peseiro said. “He is my assistant. He advises me and gives me the necessary support. He is committed in his role and he can play."

The 31-year-old serves as a sounding board for the coach, offering invaluable insights from his years on the international stage. This two-way communication fosters trust and understanding, which are crucial for a team's success.

While Musa's playing time may be limited, his presence in the dressing room and on the bench is a source of inspiration and motivation. He rallies the team, keeping spirits high and ensuring everyone feels valued and part of the collective goal.

“He has yet to play, but he has advised me about many things,” added Peseiro.

“He supports the coach who does not pick him to play. He knows better than me some of the players, Ahmed is special, amazing. He commands the team.”

Ultimately, Peseiro's vision is clear: "We want to win the AFCON for Musa to lift the trophy." This statement speaks volumes about the immense respect and appreciation the coach has for Musa. Lifting the trophy wouldn't just be a personal triumph for the veteran, it would be a testament to his dedication and the invisible yet crucial role he plays in shaping the Super Eagles' destiny.

The Sivasspor winger seems to have taken the role well, as he insists it’s time for him to watch others play for him.