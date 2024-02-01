Africa Cup of Nations: Jet-set Motsepe, goal glut, joy amid gloom

Abidjan, Ivory Coast

From endless shock results to a goal glut and vibrant crowds, it has been an action-packed Africa Cup of Nations, and there are still eight matches to go in the Cote d'Ivoire.

Here, AFP Sport captures some highlights from a Confederation of African Football president who does not miss a match to stars proud that they are making struggling compatriots happier.

Scoring feast

The record number of goals scored in a 24-team Cup of Nations is 102 at the 2019 tournament in Egypt, where Nigerian Odion Ighalo was the leading individual with five.

But that mark has already been overtaken in Cote d'Ivoire, where there have been 105 goals in 44 matches, and there are another eight knockout games to come.

Emilio Nsue, a 34-year-old who plays in the Spanish third division, tops the charts with five goals, but cannot increase his tally as Equatorial Guinea were last-16 losers.

Mobile CAF president

As the TV cameras scanned the crowds at the eight last-16 ties across the West African country, one person was visible at each match -- CAF president Patrice Motsepe from South Africa.

Traditionally, the top African football official would attend one venue each day, but billionaire businessman Motsepe has taken match attendance to a new level.

Explaining how Motsepe could watch matches in northern city Korhogo and southwestern city San-Pedro in the same evening, a CAF official said Motsepe uses a private jet.

Broos eyes double

Frenchman Herve Renard is the only coach to win the Africa Cup of Nations with two countries, guiding Zambia to glory in 2012 and repeating the feat with the Cote d'Ivoire three years later.

Now, veteran Belgian Hugo Broos has a chance to equal the record with South Africa, having taken Cameroon to the title in 2017.

Charles Gyamfi of Ghana and Hassan Shehata of Egypt hold the record for Cup of Nations titles with three each.

Hardship to happiness

A common thread among the many giant-killers in Cote d'Ivoire has been the joy players feel at bringing some happiness to fellow countrymen battling daily financial hardship.

Many Africans are struggling as the cost of living soars, so Cup of Nations victories in a continent where football is the dominant sport bring joy, with instant street parties common.

"Economically, times are tough for many Angolans so it is great to hear that our successes have lifted spirits back home," said captain Fredy ahead of a last-eight clash with Nigeria.

Yaya backs Bafana

While victory for South Africa over 2022 World Cup semi-finalists Morocco on Tuesday took many followers by surprise, Ivory Coast legend Yaya Toure was not among them.

Speaking before the tournament kicked off, the former Manchester City midfield star included Bafana Bafana among the teams he believed could go far in the competition.