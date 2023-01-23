20 Arsenal fans arrested over ‘Premier League’ trophy parade in Jinja

Police in Jinja have detained at least 20 supporters of English Premier League football side, Arsenal, over a trophy parade on the city’s streets following the club’s 3-2 defeat inflicted on rivals, Manchester United on Sunday.

Bukayo Saka’s goal and an Eddie Nketiah brace gave the Premier League leaders victory over the Red Devils at the Emirates Stadium with the winning goal coming late on in the match after a VAR intervention.

Marcus Rashford and Lisandro Martinez netted for United in the pulsating match that set Arsenal five points ahead of title chasing Manchester City.

A day later, police intercepted a group of jubilant Arsenal fans who were driving in a convoy of about five vehicles as they attempted to join Iganga Road from Main Street.

While Police have not commented on the arrest, Baker Kasule, who was part of the group, told this reporter that a police patrol vehicle pulled in front of them and asked each one of them to disembark and climb the patrol car which was destined for Jinja Police Station.

"I don’t know what we have done but we were simply celebrating our victory over rivals Manchester United,” Mr Kasule said adding that “they are 20 supporters in total, all from Jinja City.”

Mr Maurice Niyonzima, the officer in-charge of Jinja Police Station, declined to comment on the matter, saying the Force has a spokesperson.