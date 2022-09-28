FIVB World Championships Notebook - Day 13

Man cannot live on bread alone, but not the Dutch

*******

When tempted by Satan in the Bible, Jesus historically remarked that man cannot live on bread alone.

But I think He was wrong because the Dutch actually live on bread alone! Every meal here has to have bread as one of the food items on the menu.

From morning to evening, bread is served alongside something else like tea in the morning, vegetable soup at lunch and stew during dinner.

Yours truly has been struggling to adjust.

Learning how to swim a mandatory skill here

********

Just like cycling, swimming is something every Dutch citizen has to learn at the tender age of five.

This is because a majority of The Netherlands is below sea level. In 1953, the country experienced a disaster when water broke the dykes and houses were submerged.

People had to perch on the roofs of their houses for long as they waited for water levels to go back to normal. Every citizen now has to learn how to swim in case of another flood.

Malkia Strikers’ Mizuno shoes cost an arm and a leg

********

Malkia Strikers players have stood out here in the Netherlands whenever they are on court thanks to Mizuno’s donation of their latest release «Mizuno Wave Lightning Neo».

The shoe comes in two designs, the high cut and low cut. However, both of them cost the same with the current retail price a whopping 175 Euros (Sh20,359).