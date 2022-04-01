DCI dangle employment carrot to recapture former stars

Kenya national women’s volleyball team player Carolyne Sirengo and Marion Indeche are back at Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) team.

The duo has reported for training at Kiganjo Police Training College in Nyeri County after landing jobs at DCI.

Sirengo, who had earlier this year joined 2017 champions Kenya Pipeline and Indeche who had moved to KCB Women’s Volleyball Team are among 14 players who Friday morning reported for the nine months training at Kiganjo.

DCI have also recruited outsider hitter Jemimah ‘Magereza’ Siang'u from KCB.

Others are setter Jane Mumbai, middle blocker pair of Peris Kanus and Mercy Iminza, and left attacker Christable Siyuyu who were part of the team that defied odds to qualify for the Kenya Volleyball Federation league play-offs in 2019.

Middle blockers duo of Sarah Nakhumicha and Abigail Nafula, left attacker Joan Baraza, Libero trio of Joy Wangaya, Carolyne Cheruto, new signing Peninah Nafula from Soweto Secondary School as well as Benedine Chemwetich are also in the mix.

An excited DCI team manager Neddy Jelimo said the long wait was finally over. Jelimo lamented that lack of employment opportunities had previously denied them chance to keep their reliable players thus losing them to their competitors.

“I’m a happy team manager. I want to thank DCI boss George Kinoti for making this possible and for the gesture. This is history in making, getting chances for 14 players at a go is no mean achievement. The development ties these players down. It’s a challenge for them to concentrate and when they pass out, it will be upon them to deliver,” said Jelimo on Friday.

“Again, it’s also a challenge to management of other clubs to always put players first when they have employment opportunities. I could have chosen to put a relative or someone I know out here but I know what these means to players,” she added.

Jelimo was however non-commital about how the players will juggle between playing in the league and training.

“It will be draining for players to get them from the training and re-enter them. We want them to concentrate, so I can’t really tell but we will cross the bridge when the time comes. I’m optimistic that we will be back bigger and better,” said Jelimo.

Sirengo was over the moon and can't wait to don the DCI jersey again.