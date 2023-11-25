Obuya’s big bat takes Kenya past Tanzania

Kenya Saturday beat Tanzania by 50 runs to keep their hopes alive of securing a ticket to the 2024 International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup finals.

Evergreen batsman Collins Obuya hit an impressive 81 runs from 54 balls to guide Kenya to their third victory in the Africa Regional qualifiers at Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek, Namibia.

Hosts Namibia, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Rwanda and Nigeria are the other nations featuring in the competition where the top two teams will secure berths to the T20 World Cup in the United States of America and West Indies from June 4 to 30.

Kenya, coached by ex-international Lameck Onyango, started the qualifiers with intent, beating Rwanda by 17 runs, before securing a four-wicket win over Nigeria.

Obuya’s brilliant batting, which included six sixes and four fours saw Kenya set an impressive target of 182 runs for the loss of three wickets in 20 overs.

Tanzania, who won the toss and elected to field, were bowled out with the last ball for 132 runs in 20 overs of their innings.

The clash against Tanzania was the third that Obuya, 42, opened the batting for Kenya alongside Rushab Patel.

Rushab was sent to the pavilion in the fourth over with 24 runs including a six and two fours from 18 balls.

Obuya was dismissed late in the 17th over after being caught by Ally Kimote off Harsheed Chohan bowling.

Third batsman Irfan Karim was bowled out by Sanjay Kumar Thakor in the 14th over. He delivered 27 runs from 26 balls including two fours.

Kenya's middle order batsmen Pushkar Sharma and Shem Ngoche held out for the win with and unbeaten scores of 32 and 10 respectively.

Kenya next play fancied Namibia Monday in a match they must win to stand a chance of qualifying for the World Cup.

Zimbabwe and Namibia are the top ranked teams in the tournament at positions 11 and 12 respectively. Kenya is placed 30th.

It was Gerard Muthui who tormented Tanzania's batsmen picking four wickets in four overs for 31 runs. The 24-year-old’s victims were Tanzanian skipper Abhik Patwa , Akhil Anil, Mohamed Omary Kitunda and Salum Jumbe.

Opening batsman Ivan Selemani top-scored for Tanzania with 45 runs from 44 balls including a six and three fours.

Vraj Patel took two wickets while Lucas Oluoch and Nelson Odhiambo ensnared a wicket each.

Sunday’s fixtures (Kenyan time)

Zimbabwe v Uganda (10:30am)