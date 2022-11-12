Mahadev Strikers, Mafuko Mavericks face-off in Swaminarayan Pro20 final

2An enthralling clash expected when Mahadev Strikers take on Mafuko Mavericks in the final of the Swaminarayan Pro20 tournament.

Mavericks booked a date with Strikers in the final after trouncing Mombasa Cement Giants by 43 runs in the second semi-final Friday night at the Shree Cutchi Leva Patel ground in Nairobi.

Mavericks crushed Giants by 98 runs in their first round encounter.

Kenya international Irfan Karim again rose to the occasion for Mavericks who won the toss and elected to bat first.

They set a target of 168 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs against Giants’ 125 all-out in 17.4 overs.

Karim, who was not out after coming in as the third batsman, slammed 56 runs from 41 balls with five fours and two sixes.

He was deservedly crowned the man-of-the-match. Dhruvkumar Maisuria also impressed for Mavericks by taking three wickets and conceding 15 runs in three overs.

Though Giants started the chase steadily, their ship began to sink in the fourth over when opener Pushpak Kerai was dismissed after being caught by Jainikkumar Naran off James Ngoche's bowling.

Just an over later, Jhawa followed Kerai to the showers with 33 runs off 18 balls to his name. It was middle order batsman Dinesh Nakrani who top-scored for Giants with 38 runs from 24 balls with one four and six fours.

Strikers had stormed into the final on Thursday after crushing Hari Om Titans by 81 runs in the first semifinals.

Strikers head into the final as favourites having trounced Mavericks by 11 runs in their first round encounter.