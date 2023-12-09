Cricket: Kenya women lose Africa qualifier opener to Zimbabwe

Kenya’s campaign in the 2024 International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s T20 World Cup Africa region qualifier in Entebbe, Uganda got off to a disappointing start after they lost by 62 runs to favourites Zimbabwe on Saturday.

Tanzania, Botswana, Namibia, Uganda, Nigeria, and Rwanda are the other teams featuring in the competition, where the two finalists will progress to the global qualifier – the last qualification round of the upcoming World Cup.

While the World Cup will be held in Bangladesh between September and October, ICC are yet to announce the host country of the global qualifier to be held sometime next year.

In the Africa region qualifier being held at Entebbe Cricket Oval, Kenya is in Group “A” alongside Zimbabwe, Tanzania and Botswana, while Group “B” consists of Namibia, Uganda, Nigeria and Rwanda.

The top two teams from every pool will qualify for the semi-finals.

After being called to bat first by Kenya, who won the toss, against test nation Zimbabwe set a target of 111 runs all-out in 20 overs of their innings.

Kenya were bowled-out in 15.4 overs with 49 runs only.

Kenya’s goose was cooked when their star player and opening batswoman Queentor Abel was dismissed inside the first over after being caught by Nomvelo Sibanada off Mary-Anne Musonda bowling.

Abel, who was the Most Valuable Player in the Africa Division Two qualifier held in September in Botswana uncharacteristically left the crease with just two runs to her name off four balls.

Her compatriots Melvin Khagoitsa, Kreeshna Mehta, Esther Wachira, Mary Mwangi, Venasa Ooko, Lavendah Idambo, Jemimah Ndanu and Mercy Sifuna marched to the pavilion in that order in quick succession as Zimbabwe showed early intent to dominate the competition.

Ninth batswoman Charity Muthoni scored the most runs for Kenya in the match at 10 from 26 balls.

She was bowled-out by Londokuhle Mabhero in 15.4 overs.

Zimbabwe’s third batswoman Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano was the match’s top scorer with 31 runs from 17 deliveries including three fours and a six.

Zimbabwe's Loreen Tshuma had the most wickets at three.