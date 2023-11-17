Cricket: Ageless Obuya eyes World Cup swansong

Evergreen Collins Obuya is banking on his rich experience to inspire Kenya to victory in the 2024 International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup Africa qualifiers set for November 22 to 30 in Namibia.

The hosts, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Rwanda, Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda are the teams that will feature in the competition where the two top teams will qualify for the 2024 World Cup in United States of America and West Indies tentatively from June 4 to 30.

Kenya, coached by ex-international Lameck Onyango completed their preparations for the tournament on Friday at Ruaraka Sports Club in Nairobi.

The contingent of 15 players and five officials is expected to fly out of the country for Namibia on Sunday morning. “I am just expecting to enjoy myself and to give the youngsters advice as much as possible,” said Obuya, 42.

He has donned the national team colours for more than two decades, with one of his outstanding performances being at the 2003 ICC World Cup that was co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Kenya.

He took 13 wickets and a career best of 5 for 24 in Kenya’s historic win over Sri Lanka in Nairobi.

Kenya secured a historic semi-final berth during the competition.

Reckoning that the upcoming World Cup qualifiers will be tough, the father of two said that they will take one game at a time.

He said that with Namibia and Zimbabwe being the favourites in the tournament, a win over either of the teams will increase Kenya’s chances of qualifying to the global championship.

According to the latest ICC rankings, Zimbabwe is the top team heading into the tournament at position 11. Namibia, Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Nigeria and Rwanda follow in that order at position 12, 23, 30, 32, 38 and 62 respectively.

“It will not be easy but we will give our best. We will take one match at a time and if we manage to beat either Namibia or Zimbabwe, it will be a big advantage to us. Uganda are our equals, we do not fear them,” he said.

World Cup qualifiers fixtures

Wednesday, November 22

Kenya vs Rwanda

Thursday, November 23

Kenya vs Nigeria

Saturday, November 25

Kenya vs Tanzania

Monday, November 27

Namibia vs Kenya

Wednesday, November 29

Uganda v Kenya

Thursday, November 30