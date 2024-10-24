Three Kenyans punch tickets to African Boxing Championships finals

Three Kenyan boxers, Boniface Mogunde and Liz Andiego and Clinton Macharia have qualified for the final of African Boxing Championships in the Democratic Republic of Congo, marking a significant improvement from last year’s championship in Yaounde, Cameroon, where none of Kenya’s semi-finalists reached the final.

In bouts held at Stade des Martyr in Kinshasa on Wednesday night, Kenya’s team captain, Boniface ‘The hammer’ Mogunde beat Adidine Amroug of Morocco in a thrilling light-middleweight semi-final bout by split decision to reach the final of his category.

Middleweight Andiego also outsmarted DRC’s Joelle Mwika in a hotly contested light-heavy-weight contest. “I’ve known her for a very long time. She’s a good boxer who uses a lot of strength, but applied my tactics well. I would score points, keep my scoring range, and sidestepped her whenever she came charging at me,” Andiego, who will fight Morocco’s Hasna Larti in the final, said. Larti was given a bye to the final.

Mogunde’s victory has set up an all-East African final against Nestor Ndumwarugira of Burundi. Mogunde beat Nduwarugira in Zone Three tournament two years ago.

“I’m excited to be in the final for the first time. I put God above everything,” Mogunde said. He was mobbed by jubilant teammates and officials from the Kenyan Embassy in Kinshasa.

Macharia was the first Kenyan to qualify for the final after beating Jordilson of Angola in men’s super-heavyweight category. He now faces Younes Bouhdid of Morocco.