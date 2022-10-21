Philip Waruinge: Kenya’s greatest amateur boxer

The current generation of Kenyans may not be familiar with the name Philip “Nakamaya” Waruinge especially those born after 1970s unless they have read the rich history of boxing in the country.

One person who did so much to keep our flag flying high regionally and globally is Waruinge who died early this week aged 77 in Nakuru.

Legendary boxer Philip Waruinge pushing a wheelbarrow at his son's home in Umoja Estate in Lanet on the outskirts of Nakuru town on June 4, 2020.

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

Sadly, and like many others before him who had contributed so much for this country in their respective fields, he has died a poor man, neglected and forgotten.

When I called his wife Mary Ndeti on Thursday to condole with the family she informed me both Waruinge’s parents had passed on.

Early pictures of Waruinge show his happy parents welcoming their son from one of his many successful overseas trips to represent his country.

That was the pride of parents watching their son grow from a humble beginning to become a national hero recognized globally.

The most striking photograph is where President Mzee Jomo Kenyatta is all smiles as he admires Waruinge’s huge trophy and a medal he won during the 1968 Mexico Olympic Games.

Legendary boxer Philip Waruinge at his home in Umoja Estate in Lanet, nakuru County on June 4, 2020. Waruinge died on October 19, 2022. Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

Mzee was known for his admiration of heroes and heroines and would order that they be rewarded by the state.

Did the late get something from our late president that was never given to him?

Perhaps after the burial, Sammy Mbugua, and Waruinge's younger brother and also an accomplished boxer has something to tell most Kenyans don't know concerning Waruinge and Mzee Kenyatta.

They were together flying the Kenyan flag high representing the country in the international boxing tournaments.

Among the sporting heroes Mzee rewarded was the legendary Nyandika Maiyoro, a pioneer athlete of Kenya in the year’s leading to independence.

He was given land in Kisii and a house built for him in Gusii Stadium and made a life manager until he retired.

That is the kind of treatment the likes of Waruinge should have been accorded while alive. In death, something should be done to help the family.

Over the years, I have followed keenly matters of unfulfilled decrees involving Henry Rono who broke four world records in 81 days and Stephen Muchoki, who became the first Kenyan and African to win a World Amateur Boxing title.

President Jomo Kenyatta honoured them with a reward of eight grade cows, eight grade sheep and a piece of land each. Four decades down the line that reward has never been handed over.

President Daniel arap Moi also ordered that John Ngugi, a gold medallist at the 1988 Seoul Olympic Games, be given 50 acres in Nyandarua. He is yet to receive the land. Waruinge belongs to this category of heroes.

Legendary boxer Philip Waruinge at the backyard garden at his son's home in Umoja Estate in Lanet on the outskirts of Nakuru town on June 4, 2020.

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

According to Duncan “Sugar Ray” Kuria, a former Hit Squad captain and current Communication Director at Boxing Federation of Kenya, Waruinge is Kenya’s greatest boxer of all time.

This is based on his successes in the ring and medals he won.

Waruinge is the only Kenyan to win Olympic medals in two successive editions -- bronze in 1968 Mexico City and Silver in 1972 Munich.

He is the only African boxer to win the coveted Val Baker Trophy, a reserve for the best boxer in Olympic Games. He won after his bronze medal exploits at the Mexico City Games.

Kenya’s top boxer Philip Waruinge (right) hands over the coveted Val Barker trophy to President Jomo Kenyatta at State House Nairobi that he was awarded after winning a bronze medal at the 1968 Mexico Olympic Games. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

He is the only Kenyan to win an Africa Boxing Championship gold in three editions, 1964, 1966,and 1968.

He also stands out as the only Kenyan boxer to win three Commonwealth Games medal.

At the 1962 Perth Games he won bronze , at the 1966 Kingston Games he won gold and at the 1970 Edinburgh Games bagged another gold.

He also claimed the 1965 Congo Brazzaville All Africa Games gold medal.

Said Kuria: "As a federation, we were thinking of working with him (Waruinge) to lobby IOC to work with IBA in ensuring that boxing is not dropped from the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

“There is a campaign going on led by 1988 Olympic Games light middleweight silver medallist Roy Jones Jr, who like Waruinge is a victim of poor officiating at the Olympic Games, to ensure that boxing is retained in the Olympic family.

Waruinge being the most successful Kenyan boxer at the Olympic Games would have been a wonderful ambassador from Kenya helping IBA argue its case of reforming officiating in boxing so that the injustices Waruinge and Roy Jr suffered are never repeated again."

From his grave, Waruinge, like Jack Johnson, the first black heavyweight champion of the world, who was mistreated because of his race in America, will be buried with burdens of unresolved injustices.

Legendary boxer Philip Waruinge at a training gym in Japan with officials in the 1970s. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

