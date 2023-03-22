Last Kenyan boxer Andiego bows out of global event

Kenya will leave the ongoing IBA Women's World Boxing Championships in New Delhi empty handed after team skipper Elizabeth Andiego lost her light heavyweight bout on Wednesday.

Andiego, the last Kenyan boxer standing, lost to Kazakhstan's light-heavyweight champion Fariza Sholtay in a unanimous decision.

Sholtay will now face Chinese Lina Wang, who also bundled out Timea Nagy from Hungary in one of the semi-finals.

Home boxer Saweety Saweety will take on Chutee Pornnipa from Thailand in the other light heavyweight semi-final.

Saweety outclassed Viktoriya Kebikava from Belarus in a unanimous decision, while Pornnipa stopped Emma-Sue Greentree of Austria in the second round to advance.

Africa heavyweight silver medallist Andiego’s exit marked the end of the road for Kenya, which had the largest entry from Africa with 11 boxers.

The only boxer who won her preliminary round bout was the 2018 Commonwealth Games flyweight bronze medallist Christine Ongare, who beat Tanzania's Rahma Maganga on Saturday.

However, Ongare lost to Turkey's Erivan Barut when Japanese referee Riichi Igarashi surprisingly stopped her minimumweight bout in the first round on Tuesday.

Igarashi halted the bout with 35 second remaining in the first round after two standing counts of eight to the shock of the Ongare’s seconders with the Turkish boxer not landing any solid shots.

But Barut met her match when she was bundled out in the quarter-final to miss out on the medal bracket. Barut lost to Kazakhstan's Alua Balkibekova in a unanimous decision.

Africans Mozambique's Alcinda Dos Santos and Ichrak Chaib from Algeria also lost their light middleweight quarter-final outings to miss out on medals.

Alcinda went down to Australia's Kaye Scott in a controversial split-point decision while Chaib lost to Russia’s Anastasiia Demurchian in a unanimous decision.

Africa recorded one victory when Morocco's Yasmine Mouttaki beat Bulgaria's Sevda Asenova to reach the semi-finals in minimumweight. Mouttaki will face Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg from Mongolia in the semis.