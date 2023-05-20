'Mtu Kazi' Mandonga to battle Wanyonyi in July rematch
The much-awaited rematch is a done deal.
And if you thought their first showdown four months ago was pulsating then prepare for “Mandonga and Wanyonyi 2” light heavyweight rematch that promises to bring down the Sarit Expo Centre on July 22, this year.
Tanzania’s showman Karim “Mtu Kazi” Mandonga, who is the Pugilistic Syndicate of Tanzania (PST) champion, and Daniel Wanyonyi, the African Boxing Union (ABU) champion of Kenya, Friday traded friendly barbs ahead of their much anticipated rematch in Nairobi.