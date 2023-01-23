Former 'Hit Squad' coach Peter Mwarangu dies at 82

Long-serving former national boxing team head coach Peter Mwarangu is dead.

A statement from the Boxing Federation of Kenya (BFK) confirmed that the 82-year-old Mwarangu, who has been ailing for some time, passed away on Sunday at around 7pm in Nairobi.

Mwarangu’s body has since been moved to Montezuma Funeral Services as preparations for his funeral get underway.

“We sincerely pass our condolences to the family and friends of the late coach Mwarangu. Coach Mwarangu served the sport of boxing with a great deal of dedication, passion and commitment,” said the statement from BFK.

The federation commended the work done by Mwarangu, longest serving “Hit Squad” head Coach. “His legacy will live on forever,” said BFK.

BFK said they will keep the boxing fraternity informed on the burial plans

Mwarangu was part of Kenya’s 1968 Mexico Olympics team and coached for more than 40 years leading the team to the Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games, African Games and many others invitational tournaments.

In 2020, his family appealed for help to enable them take him to hospital, as he was unable to walk and needed assistance from an aide.

He was the founder of the Kenya Prisons Boxing Club. Mwarangu started at bantamweight and is credited with defeating Kenya’s best most decorated boxer, the late Philip Waruinge.

Waruinge, 77, died on October 19, 2022. Warunge went on to claim bronze in featherweight at the 1968 Mexico City Olympic Games, before upgrading to silver at the 1972 Munich Olympics.

Mwarangu was a charismatic person and this earned him respect among fellow tacticians among them Charles Anjimbi, Eddie “Papa”Musi, Patrick “Madd” Okoth, Peter Dula, Peter Morris, and Charles Longisa.

Mwarangu was part of the technical bench for the 4th All Africa Games held in Nairobi in 1987, where Kenya bagged a record eight gold medals.